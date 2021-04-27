-
-
Sepp Straka withdraws from Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19
-
April 27, 2021
- April 27, 2021
- Sepp Straka at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Sepp Straka
PGA TOUR member Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Straka will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Straka is replaced in the field by first alternate Nelson Ledesma.
-
-