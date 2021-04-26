Two-time TOUR winner Bill Johnston dies at age 96

When Bill Johnston won the 1960 Utah Open, he did it at a familiar place. In college, Johnston, a Pennsylvania native who grew up in Ogden, Utah, played many rounds at the Salt Lake Country Club while attending the University of Utah. Ten years after his college career ended, Johnston returned to the venerable Salt Lake City private club in September for the Utah Open, and all he did was put on a virtuoso performance on the final day, shooting the low round by a PGA TOUR winner that season—a 9-under 63—that allowed him to pass five players in the final round and win the tournament by two shots.

That turned out to be quite a season for Johnston. Not only did he win on the PGA TOUR, he battled Argentina’s Roberto De Vicenzo all week in the French Open at Saint-Cloud, eventually settling for second. Also, that summer, he joined Arnold Palmer as the only two Americans to make the cut at The Open Championship.

While continuing his playing career, Johnston began a lucrative and successful golf course design business, a job he pursued well into his 80s.

Johnston peacefull passed away in Idaho on April 23, 2021. He was 96.

As a child, Johnston learned the game caddying at Ogden’s El Monte Country Club, where he recalled being able to play usually once a month—if he was lucky enough to convince a member to loan Johnston his clubs. He eventually honed his game, playing well in Utah amateur circles and captaining the Weber State College golf team as a freshman. Johnston then joined the U.S. Army in 1945. Upon his return, Johnston enrolled at the University of Utah. He served as a three-year captain (1948-50) of the golf team and enjoyed great success in Intermountain West tournaments, taking the title at the 1947 Utah Amateur, the 1948 Idaho State Amateur and the 1949 Salt Lake City Amateur. He was also the low amateur at the 1948 Utah Open, a PGA TOUR event that season. He turned pro in 1950, accepting the job as head pro at Empire Golf and Country Club in Vernal, Utah, a course he designed.

Johnston made his PGA TOUR debut as a professional in 1951, tying for 47th in the Los Angeles Open. Between 1952 and 1955, Johnston played a smattering of tournaments while tending to his various head pro positions. He became the head pro at Provo’s Timpanogos Golf Course in 1952 and moved to Arizona Country Club in 1958.

As a touring pro, Johnston finally broke through in 1956 at the PGA Championship at Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Massachusetts. Johnston defeated Guy Paulsen, Jay Hebert, Tony Fortino, Walter Burkemo and Henry Ransom before falling to Ted Kroll in the semifinals, 10 and 8. Johnston shared third-place money with Ed Furgol, who lost in 37 holes in the semifinals to eventual champion Jack Burke, Jr.

Johnston’s big breakthrough came in 1958 at San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park Golf Course. At the Texas Open, Johnston was tied for second through 36 holes, six strokes behind Dave Marr. In the 36-hole finale, Johnston fired scores of 66-68 to coast past Marr and hold off Bob Rosburg for a three-shot triumph.

