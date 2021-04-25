-
How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 25, 2021
- TPC Louisiana is once again the host venue for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Sunday. Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen lead by one over the teams of Cameron Smith/Marc Leishman and Cameron Champ/Tony Finau.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Friday, 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett & David Hearn/Zack Sucher
(tee times)
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay & Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy
(tee times)
