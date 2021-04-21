Ryan Alford wins APGA Tour Scottsdale for first professional tour triumph

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ryan Alford of Shreveport, Louisiana, a regular practice partner of PGA TOUR pro Sam Burns, shot a three-under 68 to capture the APGA Tour Scottsdale title Tuesday at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course.

The 24 year-old former Louisiana Tech golfer and high school teammate of Burns, fired a 65-68-133 (9 under overall) to top 2020 APGA Tour Player of the Year Tim O’Neal by three strokes with Tommy Schaff of Ridgeland, South Carolina, in third place, another stroke behind. Willie Mack of Flint, Michigan, and Aaron Beverly of Fairfield, California, tied for fifth at 3 under. Mack, who has teed off in two PGA TOUR events this year, has another sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship April 29-May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama. Phoenix resident Doug Smith led a group of five players tied for seventh place at even par.

“Told myself just try to keep it simple,” offered Alford, who is the fourth consecutive first-time winner in the APGA Tour 2021 season. “We had a good week.”

Alford was on the leaderboard last week at APGA Tour Las Vegas before playing the final nine holes at 6 over.

“I changed my mindset,” he continued. “Told myself to erase the bad and keep going with the good. Talent is not the issue. It’s just a matter of getting it done.”

Alford was three-under on the back nine, including an eagle at the par-5 10th. A tap-in birdie on the par-5 17th provided some breathing room and Alford pocketed the first place check of $7,500 from the $25,000 purse. The other first-time winners on the APGA Tour this year are Jarred Garcia, who took the Black History Month Classic at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Rovonta Young, the victor at APGA Tour at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, and Kamaiu Johnson, who won APGA Tour Las Vegas last week.

The competition at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course (7,115-yards, par 71) was the sixth tournament of the year for the 13-event circuit whose mission is to bring greater diversity to the sport of golf. A total of 62 players, including seven amateurs, competed in the tournament and all activities were conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities. Scores and additional detail are available at www.bluegolf.com .

The APGA Tour 2021 season reaches its midpoint May 23-25 when APGA Tour Louisville is contested at famed Valhalla Golf Club, which is owned and operated by PGA of America.