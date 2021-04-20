-
Seamus Power tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Seamus Power has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Seamus Power
PGA TOUR member Seamus Power has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19.
Power will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Power is replaced in the field by first alternate Zack Sucher who will partner with David Hearn in the team competition.
