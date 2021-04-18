-
How to Watch RBC Heritage, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, TV times, tee times
April 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Harbour Town Golf Club is the host once again for the RBC Heritage. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the RBC Heritage takes place Sunday. Stewart Cink leads by five with Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Wallace and Sungjae Im among the chasers. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
9:40 a.m. ET: Ian Poulter, Charles Howell III
10:55 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Davis
MUST READS
