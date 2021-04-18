Dustin Johnson sees positives at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Dustin Johnson put a new putter in the bag, made over 145 feet of putts, and shot a final-round 66 at the RBC Heritage on Sunday.



It was cause for optimism for the world No. 1, who was coming off a missed cut at the Masters and had slipped to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings as he plays through a mini-slump.

“Yeah, I put a new putter in today, and yeah, it felt good,” said the reigning FedExCup champ, whose 66 was his best score since a second-round 65 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. “It would have made a few more I feel like, just a little more speed.”

Johnson’s new wand: the TP Bandon 1 in TaylorMade’s new TP line, to be released this summer.

“The first day using it,” he said. “I just got it in yesterday, so rolled a few on the putting green. I really like it. It's got a different shaft in it and a different head, but rolled good, so we're going to keep it up.”

Overall, he added, he wasn’t as sharp as he’d like to be with his irons and “made way too many mistakes” at Harbour Town. And, he added, he paid the price. He made 20 birdies and eight bogeys for the week.



The putting, though, is at least starting to look up.

“I feel like I haven't putted really well for the last few weeks,” he said, “so that's kind of really why (I switched). I've just been struggling with my putter. I kept with it, kept practicing, kept grinding, but it wasn't really getting any better, so sometimes it's just time for a change.”