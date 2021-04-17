-
How to Watch RBC Heritage, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, TV times, tee times
April 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Harbour Town Golf Club is the host once again for the RBC Heritage. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the RBC Heritage takes place Saturday. Stewart Cink carded his second 63 of the week to take a five-shot lead over Canadian Corey Conners. Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith will look to make a weekend run and catch the TOUR vet.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
10:20 a.m. ET: Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton
11:05 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
