How to Watch RBC Heritage, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, TV times, tee times
April 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Harbour Town Golf Club is the host once again for the RBC Heritage. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The opening round of the RBC Heritage takes place Thursday. The stellar field includes reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger and Patrick Cantlay. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Branden Grace, Matt Kuchar, Matt Fitzpatrick (tee times)
Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris (tee times)
Webb Simpson, Corey Connors, Paul Casey (tee times)
Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia (tee times)
MUST READS
