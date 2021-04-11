-
How to watch the Masters Tournament, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
April 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Augusta National Golf Club is once again the site of the Masters. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final round of the Masters gets underway today at Augusta National Golf Club. Hideki Matsuyama leads by four with Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream via Masters.com (Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET)
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
MUST READS
A decade after debut, Matsuyama on cusp of Masters win
Matsuyama shoots 65, leads by four at the Masters
Johnson, McIlroy among big names to miss Masters weekend
Kim contending at Masters despite broken putter
Win probabilities: Masters Tournament
Custom gear for the 2021 Masters
A return to April means a tough test at Augusta National
