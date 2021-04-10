-
-
How to watch the Masters Tournament, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
April 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 10, 2021
- Augusta National Golf Club is once again the site of the Masters. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Masters gets underway Saturday. Justin Rose leads by one with Will Zalatoris, Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream via Masters.com (Saturday-Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET)
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
MUST READS
Rose clings to one-shot lead at the Masters
Johnson, McIlroy among big names to miss Masters weekend
Masters rookie Zalatoris finds himself in Saturday’s final group
Kim contending at Masters despite broken putter
Win probabilities: Masters Tournament
Custom gear for the 2021 Masters
A return to April means a tough test at Augusta National
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.