Si Woo Kim contending at Masters despite broken putter
April 09, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Si Woo Kim recorded a 3-under 69 during the second round of the Masters. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta National’s greens are difficult enough with a putter. Si Woo Kim is contending at the Masters despite putting with a fairway wood for his final four holes Friday.
Kim damaged his putter on the 15th green after slamming it into the ground. Because it was not broken during the normal course of play, he could not replace it. He can put a new putter in the bag before the third round, however.
RELATED: Full leaderboard | Masters rookie Zalatoris finds himself in Saturday’s final group | Custom gear for the 2021 Masters
Kim (71-69) is just three shots back of 36-hole leader Justin Rose.
Kim was frustrated after three-putting from the fringe on the 14th hole. He broke his putter before attempting his birdie putt at 15, but parred the final four holes.
“I was lucky … the last few holes, I only had a birdie putt, so no pressure to make it,” Kim said.
The moment Si Woo Kim broke his putter. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/1orbUx7XYB— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021
