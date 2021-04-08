APGA Tour continues landmark season April 11-13 at TPC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The APGA Tour’s breakthrough 2021 season continues April 11-13 as the tour and its players head west for APGA Tour Las Vegas. The tournament, set for TPC Las Vegas, will be the first of four on PGA TOUR-owned Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses this year.

APGA Tour Las Vegas will be the fifth competition of the year for the professional golf tour whose mission is to bring greater diversity to the sport of golf. It will be conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities. The 36-hole event (April 12-13) offers a $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour stars Willie Mack III, Kevin Hall and Kamaiu Johnson, all of whom teed off as sponsor exemptions in PGA TOUR events in the past two months, are expected to be in the field along with 2018 and 2020 APGA Tour Player of the Year Tim O’Neal. Also expected to play are the winners of each tournament so far this year.

Michael Herrera, Landon Lyons, Jarred Garcia and Rovonta Young have each emerged victorious since the tour launched the new season in January. Herrera and Lyons were co-winners of the APGA Tour at Crossings at Carlsbad January 28, before Lyons captured the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Invitational two days later at Torrey Pines North. The tour then headed to the Sunshine State, where Jarred Garcia locked down a victory at the APGA Tour Black History Month Classic February 19-21 in Port St. Lucie and Rovonta Young secured the APGA Tour at World Golf Village March 21-23 in St. Augustine.

Mack, Hall and Johnson received major media coverage and social media exposure in their PGA TOUR efforts at the Farmers Insurance Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Honda Classic. All three missed the cut and look forward to the APGA Tour schedule and other competition opportunities going forward.