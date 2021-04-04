Jordan Spieth returns to winner's circle, claims Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO — When he won the Valero Texas Open with a little putt for par, Jordan Spieth waited for a particular emotion that never quite came. The end seemed familiar and right.

But then he saw his wife. Annie Verret ran to him with tears behind her sunglasses. She felt the weight of a struggle that had lasted 1,351 days, those 83 starts on the PGA TOUR since her husband had last won. Their embrace, when Spieth nearly lifted her off of her feet, put the catch in his throat that he thoroughly expected Sunday when he won the 12th tournament of his career.

RELATED: Final leaderboard | What's in Spieth's bag?

It happened in Texas. It happened on a bright, still afternoon the week before the Masters Tournament, that symbol of another golf season at hand. It happened to someone who needed it to happen. Now 27, Spieth once had been a whirlwind on the TOUR, a demonstrative and relatable star who won a U.S. Open, a Masters and an Open Championship after a pair of U.S. Juniors and three college victories at the University of Texas. Then, in late 2017, the winning stopped.

He had a bone spur in his hand. He had a swing that was getting too steep. He had days when he was unsure where his ball would land. He had a lot of questions.

“I feel grateful,” Spieth said Sunday, answering a question he was glad to be asked. “It’s been a road that’s had a lot of tough days. I’ve had people in my corner that have always believed in me, even when I’ve kind of believed less in myself.” Was he thinking of Annie? This was a while after the trophy presentation and the television interviews. (In his first, before the mics were on, he shook his head and exhaled: “It’s been a journey.”)

Here’s how the journey ended: He shot 6-under-par 66 to end the week at 18-under 270, two strokes better than Charley Hoffman and four ahead of Matt Wallace. He climbed 33 spots in the FedExCup standings, to No. 7. He kept a good season going, one in which he’s had three Top Five finishes since early February.

He made seven birdies, including a critical short putt on the par-4 17th that put him, for the first time in a long time, in a position late to win without having to perform magic. He drove to the fairway on par-5 18th, played a prudent lay-up shot and wedged in. His reward was one of the most coveted acts in golf: the marked 1-footer to play the last stroke and bathe in the celebration.