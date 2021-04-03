-
Matt Wallace plays with new cross-handed swing at the Valero Texas Open
April 03, 2021
By Kevin Robbins, PGATOUR.COM
SAN ANTONIO — Valero Texas Open co-leader Matt Wallace tried a new idea this week when practicing to play a greenside bunker shot.
He swung the club cross-handed.
“I’ve been working with my coach on trying to keep my right shoulder down, a little bit flatter, keeping the right elbow in,” Wallace said. “Helps my low point. I sometimes get a little bit steep and on top. Cross-handed helps me fold my right arm and keeps my shoulder down.”
Wallace said his ball flight has been higher as a result. (He grips it conventionally for the shot, naturally.)
“I think my bunker play’s been really good this week,” he said.
It’s better than most. Wallace is four of seven in sand saves, good for a tie for 21st in the field of 78.
