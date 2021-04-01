PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup player Jerry McGee passes away at 77

Jerry McGee thought he might be in line for some good luck that week.

He had come to the Florida Panhandle in April of 1975 to play in the Pensacola Open. One night before the tournament began, he and his wife Jill had dinner in a local restaurant.

“We ordered oysters and I found a pearl in one of mine,” McGee told the Morning Journal of Lisbon, Ohio last year. “I guess that was a good omen.”

It was, indeed. After opening with a 69 that left him five strokes off Andy North’s lead, McGee steadily climbed the leaderboard. He led by one stroke through 54 holes thanks to consecutive 66s and ended up beating Wally Armstrong by two strokes.

The win was the first of four on the PGA TOUR for McGee, who died Wednesday at the age of 77 just weeks after moving to Florida to be closer to his family. His son Mike, who is married to LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, posted on Facebook that McGee was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

“He went downhill quickly,” Mike McGee wrote. “Lots of complications that had been brewing. We were blessed that my parents moved to Orlando and we could all say our goodbyes and be together.

“He had struggled for a while and I really believe that after many years of us wanting them to move closer that he finally acquiesced because he knew this was coming. Once my Mom was settled here he was at peace.”

McGee, who was born July 21, 1943 in New Lexington, Ohio, was a fixture on the PGA TOUR in the 1970s and PGA TOUR Champions from 1993-2004. He started out playing baseball and football but became interested in golf after his parents divorced and his mother later married a club professional.

“When I was 14, some friends of mine took me to Firestone to watch the tournament; it was the Rubber City Open at that time,” McGee told the Tribune Chronicle of Warren, Ohio in 2014. “And from that day on, I wanted to play professional golf.”

McGee played at Ohio State, then turned pro in 1966 and joined the PGA TOUR the following year. He made 404 starts and won four times, including twice in 1979, and played on the victorious U.S. Team at the 1977 Ryder Cup at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.