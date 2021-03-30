New TOUR event will visit Congaree, a club with a mission

The announcement ensures the state of South Carolina will host three PGA TOUR-sanctioned events in 2021, including the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head the week of April 8-11, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation in Greer the week of June 10-13.

More impressive than Fazio’s design in the South Carolina Lowcountry is its charitable mission. The club opened with just two members – Dan Friedkin and the late Bob McNair, who owned the Houston Texans. Instead of members, the club invites “ambassadors” to join. These prominent figures in business and golf don’t pay much in dues. Instead, they give their time to mentorship opportunities.

The annual Congaree Global Golf Initiative identifies dozens of high school students from around the world who have the talent to play college golf but who lack the financial or social advantage of some of their peers. They are brought to Congaree for an intense week-long program that includes a mix of educational and golf instruction, given lessons in everything from college preparation to club fitting. Congaree’s advisors and counselors aid the students through the completion of high school and into college.

“Mr. Friedkin’s vision was for Congaree to bring together like-minded individuals who played golf, loved golf and realized a philanthropic club was a conduit to be able to make a difference in the lives of children,” says Bruce Davidson, a PGA Master Professional who now serves as Director of Golf for The Friedkin Group.

The field will consist of 156 players, and a limited number of spectators is expected daily. All logistics and on-site preparation will be TOUR led, with support from Congaree and The Friedkin Group.

The primary beneficiary of the tournament will be the Congaree Foundation whose mission is “to positively impact the lives of young people around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf.” The Congaree Global Golf Initiative is the foundation’s signature program. It also has local partnerships with the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County, and works to expand access to the game through youth golf instruction and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.