Travelers extends title sponsorship of PGA TOUR event through 2030

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Travelers Companies, Inc. and the PGA TOUR today announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Travelers’ title sponsorship of the Travelers Championship through 2030. The company has been a partner of the tournament since its inception in 1952 and has served as title sponsor since 2007. This agreement will make Travelers the longest-running title sponsor in the event’s history.

As part of the sponsorship extension, Travelers will remain the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

“So many historic and exciting moments in golf have happened at the Travelers Championship over the years, but it’s the amazing moments that are made off the course that capture the real value of our hometown tournament,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “As a company rooted in taking care of its customers and communities, the charitable mission of the Travelers Championship reflects who we are as an organization. This tournament is important to so many people across the region – both as an economic driver for the state and as a funding source for hundreds of charities – and we are proud to continue its legacy for years to come.”

Since Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated more than $20 million for nearly 800 nonprofits. All net proceeds from the Travelers Championship go to charity, and the funds raised each year have increased substantially, from $650,000 in 2007 to $2.1 million in 2019. The 2020 Travelers Championship, held as a TV-only event due to COVID-19 restrictions, generated more than $1.6 million.

“The Travelers Championship has established itself as a premier PGA TOUR event, thanks to the inspirational leadership provided by Travelers, the dedication of thousands of volunteers and the passionate fans who watch or attend every year,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Connecticut and the PGA TOUR are fortunate to have a company like Travelers that helps deliver an outstanding experience every year for our players, for golf fans and for local nonprofits. We are extremely excited about the future of the Travelers Championship.”

The tournament has been recognized with 15 “Best Of” awards from the PGA TOUR over the past several years, including Tournament of the Year in 2017, Players Choice in 2017 and 2018, and Most Fan Friendly Event in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

“The Travelers Championship wouldn’t be possible without the overwhelming support we receive from people across the state and the thousands of volunteers who help each year,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “The event may be branded with our company name, but this is really Connecticut’s tournament. Together, we have made it one of the best stops on the PGA TOUR for players and fans.”

With Travelers as title sponsor, many significant enhancements have been made at TPC River Highlands, including the addition of a 23-acre practice facility, a multimillion-dollar course improvement project and a 40,000-square-foot clubhouse, which opened prior to the 2019 Travelers Championship. The tournament purse has also increased by $200,000 annually for six straight years, reaching $7.4 million in 2020.

“We have amazing fan support and an incredible title sponsor that works hard to make our event bigger and better year after year,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “We have achieved tremendous success working with Travelers and the PGA TOUR, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their partnership. I know the best is yet to come, thanks to them, as well as all our major sponsors and supporters across the state.”

Schnitzer concluded, “We are grateful to the PGA TOUR for its partnership, and we appreciate the support of the TOUR players, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Nathan Grube and his team, our employees, the volunteers and the fans for helping us make this world-class event possible.”

The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 and will feature many of the game’s top players, including the defending champion, reigning FedExCup champion and current top-ranked player in the world, Dustin Johnson. The first and second rounds, as well as early coverage of the final two rounds, will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, and the third and fourth rounds will be broadcast live on CBS.