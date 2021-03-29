  • Travelers extends title sponsorship of PGA TOUR event through 2030

    Extension will make Travelers the tournament’s longest-running title sponsor

  • Travelers has been a partner of the tournament since its inception in 1952 and has served as title sponsor since 2007(Rob Carr/Getty Images)Travelers has been a partner of the tournament since its inception in 1952 and has served as title sponsor since 2007(Rob Carr/Getty Images)