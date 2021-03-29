-
Dustin Johnson withdraws from Valero Texas Open
March 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s Valero Texas Open, the final event before the 2021 Masters.
“After much careful thought over the weekend, I have decided to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open,” Johnson said in a statement. “I now plan to spend the week at home in preparation for next week’s Masters. I sincerely apologize to the sponsors at Valero and all my friends in San Antonio, as I realize this is disappointing news. Nonetheless, I have no doubt it will be another great week for the Valero Texas Open.”
Johnson committed to the event after failing to qualify for the Round of 16 in last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Championship, his third consecutive finish outside the top 25.
Johnson is No. 6 in this season’s FedExCup standings thanks to his Masters win in November and three other top-10s. He set an Augusta National scoring record with his 20-under 268 in his five-shot victory.
