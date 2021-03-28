-
How to watch Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The event takes place from Corlaes Golf Club. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place Sunday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
