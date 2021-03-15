-
Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy test positive for COVID-19, withdraw from The Honda Classic
March 15, 2021
By Staff
- March 15, 2021
- Gary Woodland has withdrawn from The Honda Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy
PGA TOUR members Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from The Honda Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.
The players will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Woodland is replaced in the field by Sebastian Cappelen and D.J. Trahan replaces Piercy.
