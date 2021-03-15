-
Doc Redman tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from The Honda Classic
March 15, 2021
By Staff
- Doc Redman has withdrawn from The Honda Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Doc Redman
PGA TOUR member Doc Redman has withdrawn from The Honda Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.
Redman will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Kiradech Aphibarnrat will replace Redman in the field.
