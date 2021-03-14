Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood get bit by front nine at THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chaos at TPC Sawgrass is not a foreign concept. But no one could have predicted what happened to the final group of Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau on the fourth hole on Sunday.

Ultimately, Westwood’s even-par 72 would leave him runner-up for the second week in a row while DeChambeau’s 71 meant the FedExCup leader would have to settle for a tie for third at this THE PLAYERS Championship, won by a charging Justin Thomas.

There were plenty of key moments – but the unraveling could really be traced back to the 382-yard fourth hole. The mere fact Westwood made bogey and DeChambeau made a double bogey was not the problem – it was the way in which they did it and the uplifting effect it had on the other contenders.

Their efforts on the hole put seeds of doubt in their minds and confirmed they didn’t have their best stuff on Sunday. And while they battled hard all day – and made late pushes back at Thomas after he took control – ultimately they would fall short.

When they arrived at the tee Westwood, sat 13 under while DeChambeau remained 11 under. No one else had reached 11 under at that stage.

DeChambeau pulled out his hybrid and gave it a lash. The ball barely seemed to get airborne – resembling something a double-digit handicapper might be used to – and dribbled over the forward tee boxes before finding its way into water just 143 yards ahead.

As he looked on in shock, Westwood took his turn on the tee. The Englishman’s ball had plenty of air – but it was slicing hard to the right and also ended up in the water. Errant shots are one thing – but both of these shots were way off their usual efforts.

“I was trying to hit more of a low bullet and just kind of caught the heel, a little high on the thing. It wasn't really a top, it was more like a thin ball that just had no spin on it and just knuckled,” DeChambeau said.



“Just one of those things I tried to squeeze and hit it too hard, got on top of it and hit it thin. Caught the grass below it and just never got any height.”

The eight-time TOUR winner, fresh off his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, wasn’t done with drama yet. After taking a penalty drop DeChambeau tried to muscle his 4-iron to the hole. Instead, the ball shot hard right and ended up amongst the trees.

“My 4-iron cracked. I looked at the bottom of the thing. I couldn't use it all day,” DeChambeau said. “It sounded really weird and just came off horrifically… and there's a line in the bottom of the club.”