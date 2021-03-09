Why we’ve never had a repeat winner at THE PLAYERS

One of the resolute, perennial truths about THE PLAYERS Championship is its unpredictability.

Since 2000, we’ve seen as many winners come from outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as we have from the top five. Five of the last seven winners at TPC Sawgrass have ranked in the top 10 for the week in Strokes Gained: Approach, but Webb Simpson won in 2018 while ranked 62nd in that statistic. In 2019, Rory McIlroy won the championship while averaging 305 yards off the tee. Jim Furyk, the runner-up, was 34 yards behind him.



All of which helps explain why nobody has ever won THE PLAYERS in consecutive years.

Successfully defending any title on the PGA TOUR is fairly rare. In the 10 seasons from 2011 through 2020, there were 445 official events held on the TOUR. Only 13 times – or about one in every 34 tournaments – did a player go back-to-back at a particular event.

THE PLAYERS was first held in 1974, and only two tournaments on the TOUR schedule have had longer droughts without a back-to-back winner. The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club has not had a player win in consecutive years since Ben Hogan in 1952 and 1953. And the Wyndham Championship, which has been held at three different venues, has not had a player successfully defend since Sam Snead in 1956.

So why has no player ever gone back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass? It’s a difficult question to answer, but 15th Club combed through more than 16,000 rounds of historical data in an attempt to find out.

Gaining Strokes in Different Ways

Pete Dye’s design gives players of all different skill sets scoring opportunities and distinct challenges all over the golf course. A look at the last two winners of THE PLAYERS explains that point perfectly.