Danny Willett tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship
March 09, 2021
- Danny Willett during last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Danny Willett
PGA TOUR member Danny Willett has withdrawn from THE PLAYERS Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
Willett will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Kramer Hickok will replace Willett in the field.
