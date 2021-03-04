Bay Hill, Arnie’s house of international flavor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arnold Palmer was as American as a man could be, but the lush green “house” he watched over and cared for so dutifully on the south end of this tourist town has taken on a distinct global flavor in choosing its winners. In the last five years at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, the tournament has crowned champions from Australia (twice), Northern Ireland, Italy and last year, England, as Tyrrell Hatton wore the champion’s red alpaca cardigan, an Arnie tradition.

Make way: The Arnold Palmer Invitational has become the Arnold Palmer International.

South Africa’s Ernie Els became the first international player to break through, winning in 1998 at Bay Hill in what was the 20th edition of Palmer moving the tournament across town from Rio Pinar to Bay Hill. Els would win again in 2010), but that first one included a 36-hole Sunday finish as a result of bad weather that week. Players were not re-grouped for the fourth round. Els went out with Tiger Woods, who eventually would win eight titles at Bay Hill, and Davis Love III, a longtime Palmer family friend who wanted nothing more than to win at Arnie’s Place.

Els went out in 65 in the morning round, trouncing Woods by eight and Love by 10. Neither player recovered to challenge him in the afternoon. Els, who was commuting from the Lake Nona Club just down the road, would win by four.

“I became World No. 1 that day, so I was in a very good mood all around,” Els said. “That night, myself and Liezl (Ernie’s wife) sat in the men’s grill with Mr. Palmer, having a few beers, chatting, celebrating the win. It was a great night.”

Hatton won last March in the PGA TOUR’s final start before COVID-19 restrictions would hit. After one round was contested at THE PLAYERS Championship the following week, the TOUR shut down, and players went on a three-month hiatus. England’s Hatton survived just as much as he won at API, finishing at 4-under 284, the highest winner’s score in the tournament’s 42-year history at Bay Hill.

Hatton also was the last player on TOUR to win in front of a full crowd (there will be a limited number of fans this week). Previous international winners before Hatton to build and extend this impressive stretch? Jason Day and Marc Leishman pulled off an Aussie double in 2016-17; Rory McIlroy stepped through to win in 2018; and Italy’s Francesco Molinari (2019) also landed a victory at one of the TOUR’s more iconic settings. Day was the last player to receive a congratulatory handshake and the winner’s trophy from Palmer, who died six months later.

What’s behind such a strong international winning streak at one venue, the longest on TOUR? For one, the Bay Hill event, a limited-field invitational (123 players in this week’s field), has always made it a mission showcase the game’s top global stars. Long before there were World Golf Championships, Palmer went above and beyond to extend invitations to the very best players in the world. Seve Ballesteros played Bay Hill, as did Ian Woosnam, and Bernhard Langer, and Nick Faldo. Greg Norman and Nick Price, World No. 1s, were Orlando residents for a time who played Bay Hill faithfully. Japan’s Jumbo Ozaki, one of his era’s longer hitters, competed here. One Japanese golf writer on site in 1995 famously ran out to see how long John Daly hit it, and returned with this report: “He’s no Jumbo.”