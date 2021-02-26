Discover Puerto Rico for winter golf vacations

Enticing ocean and mountain views, tropical weather, and various courses invite.

When the weather turns winter cold, golfers love to escape to places that stay warm year-round and offer great golf, comfortable lodging, tasty food, and beautiful scenery. Puerto Rico checks all these boxes with its 18 golf courses, award-winning hotels and resorts, and breathtaking Island landscapes.

Acclaimed Golf

Variety and quality are two defining characteristics of the Island’s golf courses and resorts. They offer a range of price points and types – from municipal to luxury – and they are located throughout Puerto Rico, so convenient access is available virtually everywhere. Course designers include some of the game’s most famous and honored – Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Arthur Hills, Robert Trent Jones, Jr., Greg Norman, Gary Player, Chi-Chi Rodríguez, Tom Kite, Rees Jones, and Tom and George Fazio.

Six of the Island’s courses have been ranked among the best in the Caribbean and Mexico, out of hundreds of playing options. And the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open is played on the Championship Course, an amenity of the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico. TOUR players love coming to the Island and bringing their friends and family to frolic after their golf rounds are finished each day.

While golfers desire high-quality course conditions foremost, they also seek fun layouts and dramatic settings. Puerto Rico is top-notch in this category, as Royal Isabela demonstrates. Whereas most developers build real estate products on the most coveted land, at Royal Isabela, the golf course unfurls there. The same can be said of Dorado Beach, Bahia Beach, Costa Caribe, Rio Mar, and Palmas del Mar. Perched upon 200-foot cliffs, spectacular ocean views abound at Royal Isabela’s Links Course, where environmental conservation is a core component of the gorgeous property. The robust prevailing winds make playing there a thrilling, never-the-same experience.

Sumptuous Lodging and Fresh Food

Delicious local food dishes and farm-to-table fare are customary in Puerto Rico. With thousands of restaurants, menus frequently feature fresh-caught fish, recipes unique to the Island, and universal favorites. Appealing to both food connoisseurs and families alike, there’s something for every person’s preferred tastes.

A variety of lodging choices give guests numerous options. Whether you fancy the ambiance of a luxury resort with the best-personalized service or prefer a short-term rental where you can rest and recreate, Puerto Rico has them. Casitas, hotels, cottages, villas, and private rentals are also available.

Other Activities

There are so many remarkable things to do and see on the Island, covering a range of interests – history, culture, beaches, nightlife, lifestyle, and natural wonders. Bioluminescent bays, the only rainforest in the US forest system, museums, kite surfing, hiking, a 16th-century fort, spas, casinos, and much more awaits.