High winds suspend play at The Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Windy conditions in Round 3 at Genesis
LOS ANGELES – Officials were forced to suspend play early in the third round of The Genesis Invitational after high winds saw marked balls rolling off most of the greens Saturday morning.
The last time play was suspended for high winds on the PGA TOUR was the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews. The last non-major stoppage for wind was the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
All but the final group of Sam Burns, Tyler McCumber and Jason Kokrak had begun their Saturday before a decision was reached to halt proceedings as gusts hit near 30mph – an untenable situation given the hard and fast nature of Riviera Country Club’s greens.
“Absolutely the right thing to do here, these greens pretty much are unplayable right now with this kind of wind,” International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman reported on Golf Channel.
Officials expect the next announcement on the possibility of a resumption to come at 11:30 a.m. local time. In the meantime, the agronomy staff are watering the putting surfaces trying to stimulate a little growth to slow them down a fraction.
Burns remains the leader after his record 12-under 130 over the first two rounds gave him a five-shot overnight buffer. However moments before the suspension, Max Homa pulled within four thanks to a near albatross on the par-5 1st hole.
Highlights
Max Homa's 222-yard approach to inches sets up eagle at Genesis
Homa’s approach shot rode the high winds expertly before finishing mere inches from the cup, allowing a tap in eagle to move him to 8 under as the horn blew in the distance.
Birdies on the first by Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark moved them to 7 under to join McCumber, Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann and reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson in third place. Johnson will resume his round with a 16-foot eagle try from the fringe of the first green.
Yesterday the current world No. 1 pinpointed the par-5s as his window to claw back at Burns’ lead having only made one birdie on six attempts in the opening two rounds. He is yet to birdie the opening hole despite it playing as the easiest of the week but should rectify that on resumption.
“One under is not going to get the job done over the weekend (on those holes). Definitely need to take advantage of the par 5s the next couple days,” Johnson said Friday night. “I like my position. I'm five back, but on this golf course there's only one guy in front of me.”
