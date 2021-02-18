-
TOUR Championship reserves tee time for Adam Sandler
Happy Gilmore star invited to tournament 25 years after winning fictionalized version
February 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Sandler has been a huge fan of golf for decades. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
It is one of golf’s burning questions, who exactly will earn a tee time for the season-ending TOUR Championship, but this year there’s a wrinkle.
The tournament has invited Adam Sandler to play a round early in the week (Sept. 2-5) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Happy Gilmore,” the comedy in which he plays a washed-up hockey player who discovers a hidden knack for golf (and super-long drives).
The TOUR Championship posted on social media, “Hey, @AdamSandler, if this gets 10K retweets, will you come play 18 holes with us at the end of August? We take a lot of pride in having you as the 1996 TOUR Championship winner.”
Fans took up the challenge, sending the post over the 10,000 mark in just nine hours. Two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy upped the ante with a quote tweet, “Meet me on the 9th green at 9. And wear something nice @AdamSandler.”
Meet me on the 9th green at 9. And wear something nice @AdamSandler https://t.co/4ktttzyLXe— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 17, 2021
Sandler, who in the movie plays to save his grandmother’s house and along the way gets into a fight with Bob Barker, has not yet weighed in on whether he will accept the tee time. He did post on Instagram a video of himself taking a Happy-esque swing in which he narrates the action.
“OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” he says before smashing a drive, showing no signs of rust. It’s been a quarter century, but it looks like Happy hasn’t missed a beat.
