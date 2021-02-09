-
Harrington tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Padraig Harrington tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Padraig Harrington:
PGA TOUR member Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19.
Harrington will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Sangmoon Bae will replace Harrington in the field.
