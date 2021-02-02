-
#GreenBucketList gives fans chance to win a VIP experience at 2022 WMPO
February 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The contest began on Monday, February 1 and will end on February 18. (Christian Peterson/Getty Images)
Miss your opportunity to attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open?
Don’t worry, you could still win a trip to next year’s tournament through Waste Management’s #GreenBucketList Sweepstakes.
Golf Channel’s Alexandra O’Laughlin will serve as the host of the sweepstakes. There are three steps to enter the contest:
- Follow @wastemanagement
- Tag the 3 friends you’d want to bring in the #GreenBuckertList Sweepstakes post (published on February 1)
- Share in the comments tips you’d use to prepare for the 2022 WMPO experience, i.e. “Educating myself on Recycling Right” or “Buying a green alien costume to wear during Green Out Day”
The winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open that includes:
- Airfare for four
- Accommodations at the Holiday Inn Vacation Rentals for Feb. 3-6, 2022
- Four (4) tickets to the WM Green Suite, aka the “Best seats in the house on golf’s most exciting hole”, during Saturday’s 3rd round
- Tickets to the Birds Nest concerts on Friday and Saturday
- One (1) round of golf at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course on Friday of tournament week.
The contest begins Monday, Feb. 1, and ends Feb. 18. A winner will be randomly selected and announced on Feb. 19. It is only available to residents of the United States.
For complete rules and regulations, click here.
