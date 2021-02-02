-
First-ever 'NBC Sports Edge Betcast' golf companion show debuts Thursday on Peacock Premium
February 02, 2021
- TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
• Unique Second-Screen Golf Betting Experience on Peacock Premium Debuts This Week – Feb. 4-7 – Alongside GOLF Channel and NBC Coverage of Waste Management Phoenix Open
• PointsBet Sportsbook to Provide Extensive/Exclusive Tournament Odds, Including Wide Range of Bet Types
• Commentators: Steve Burkowski, George Savaricas and Matt Ginella Live from Famed 16th Hole; Teddy Greenstein & Jay Croucher from PointsBet
STAMFORD, Conn. – The first-ever betting companion show during a PGA TOUR event – a live second-screen experience entitled NBC Sports Edge BetCast – debuts this Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3:45 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium.
The show – a collaboration by NBC Sports, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet – will premiere on Peacock Premium alongside NBC Sports’ afternoon telecasts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on GOLF Channel and NBC this Thursday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 7 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. PointsBet is the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.
Presented across 10 afternoon hours – 2.5 hours in each of the four tournament rounds – the show will primarily follow a dedicated BetCast-exclusive featured group throughout the round each day, while also highlighting exciting moments, notable shots, and compelling storylines from around the course.
NBC Sports Edge BetCast Show schedule on Peacock Premium
Thursday, Feb. 4
3:45-6:15 p.m. ET
Friday, Feb. 5
3:45-6:15 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 6
2:00-4:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 7
2:00-4:30 p.m. ET
From a GOLF Channel Live studio set overlooking the famed, par-3 16th hole, Steve Burkowski, George Savaricas, and Matt Ginella will offer commentary and will be joined via remote by PointsBet Senior Editor and former Chicago Tribune writer Teddy Greenstein to analyze the Waste Management Phoenix Open and discuss the outcomes of potential bets using PointsBet Sportsbook odds. The conversation will highlight the probability of specific scores and shots throughout the tournament and explain how golfers’ odds change throughout. In addition, PointsBet’s head trader Jay Croucher will join from PointsBet’s new U.S. headquarters in Denver to offer an inside look at the way markets are created and provide up-to-the-minute market changes.
PointsBet, will offer more than 500 “bet types” for this event, including:
• Outright Tournament Winner
• First/Second/Third Round Leader
• Cutline Make/Miss & Score
• Head-to-Head Tournament Matchups (72-holes)
• Tournament Scoring Props (Winning score/margin of victory/playoff)
• Daily 3-ball Matchups
• Hole-in-one markets for tournament and 16th hole
• Closest to the pin on 16th hole
• BetCast Featured Group Scoring
• Featured Players Hole Scoring
• Featured Players Longest Drive
• Featured Group Drive the Green on 17
• Featured Group Combined Scoring
BetCast will have data-rich companion graphics, highlighting players’ scores and position, odds on props, and integration of tournament leaderboards and odds. All betting odds and information will be provided exclusively by PointsBet Sportsbook.
Highlights of Peacock Premium’s live sports offerings include Premier League, a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.
Viewers can sign up for Peacock Premium at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.
