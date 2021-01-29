-
-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Live leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
January 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2021
- Torrey Pines provides the backdrop once again for the Farmers Insurance Open. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 2 begins today at the Farmers Insurance Open. The strong field includes Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Marc Leishman, Jason Day, Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff
Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.