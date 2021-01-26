-
Kamaiu Johnson withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19
Was set to compete this week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
January 26, 2021
- Kamaiu Johnson. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
PGA TOUR Statement on Kamaiu Johnson
Kamaiu Johnson, a sponsor exemption, has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
Johnson will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Willie Mack III will replace Johnson in the field as a sponsor exemption.
Comments from Kamaiu Johnson
“To say that I’m disappointed would be a massive understatement. I’ve dreamed of playing on the PGA TOUR for a long, long time, but health and safety come first,” Johnson said. “It’s times like these where you have to keep focusing on the bigger picture at hand, and from my experience, a fork in the road often has an interesting way of leading to new opportunities. Getting a brief glimpse of the Farmers Insurance Open and what it would be like to play on the PGA TOUR only further ignites the fire inside me to work that much harder to chase the dream of playing on TOUR full-time. I am so thankful to Farmers Insurance and the entire team at the Century Club of San Diego for not only providing me with this opportunity, but also for all they’re doing to promote diversity in golf and beyond. I will be Willie Mack’s biggest fan this week. He’s a good friend and an incredibly talented player.”
