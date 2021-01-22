-
Hatton leads by five at the Abu Dhabi Championship
-
January 22, 2021
By The Associated Press
- January 22, 2021
- Tyrrell Hatton leads after play is suspended on Friday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Tyrrell Hatton moved five shots ahead of Rory McIlroy on Friday in the second round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.
The Englishman eagled the second hole and later added four consecutive birdies before play was halted because of fading light after his tee shot on the 14th. He was at 12 under overall when play was stopped.
McIlroy, at 7 under through 14 holes, birdied the first and third holes but double-bogeyed the par-4 fifth to go with three other bogeys.
The second round will restart Saturday morning with McIlroy and Romain Langasque tied for second with finishers Jason Scrivener (70) and Jazz Janewattananond (69).
Defending champion Lee Westwood is nine strokes off the lead. Like McIlroy, he has four holes to play in the second round.
Hatton's only blemish was a bogey on the third hole.
The Abu Dhabi Championship begins a run of three events in the “Gulf Swing” — the Dubai Desert Classic and the Saudi International come next.
