Wilson tests positive for COVID-19
January 21, 2021
PGA TOUR Statement on Mark Wilson:
PGA TOUR member Mark Wilson has withdrawn from The American Express after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday’s first round of competition.
Wilson will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Matt Every will replace Wilson in the field.
