-
-
How to watch: The American Express 'Charity Challenge'
Featuring Landon Donovan, Jake Owen, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Paul Casey
-
January 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2021
- Country music star Jake Owen. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Country music star Jake Owen and retired U.S. men's soccer star Landon Donovan will be teaming up with PGA TOUR professionals Tony Finau and Paul Casey in The American Express Charity Challenge to raise $1 million to support local charities.
The exhibition event will pair Finau and Donovan against Casey and Owen for a 9-hole match play event with a modified alternate shot format. Each team will be representing a charitable initiative with winnings donated via The Mickelson Foundation, the tournament’s host foundation. Finau and Donovan will play for ‘Youth Development and Education’ charities while Casey and Owen will play for ‘Health and Wellness’ charities.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
When: Wednesday, Jan. 20
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Broadcast/stream: Golf Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE, GOLFTV and on PGA TOUR social platforms
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.