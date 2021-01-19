-
Trahan tests positive for COVID-19
January 19, 2021
Statement from the PGA TOUR:
PGA TOUR member D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from The American Express after testing positive for COVID-19.
Trahan will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Michael Gellerman will replace Trahan in the field.
