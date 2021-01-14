  • 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be played without traditional pro-am format

    Tournament will continue to maximize local charitable impact with support of title sponsor AT&T

  • A look at the par-3 seventh hole during the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)A look at the par-3 seventh hole during the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)