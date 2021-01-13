-
Jhonattan Vegas tests positive for COVID-19
January 13, 2021
- Jhonattan Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Jhonattan Vegas
PGA TOUR member Jhonattan Vegas has withdrawn from the Sony Open in Hawaii after testing positive for COVID-19.
Vegas, who was set to make his first start since the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN in December, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
First alternate Seamus Power will replace Vegas in the field.
