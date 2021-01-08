-
How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2: Tee times, live leaderboard, TV times
January 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Flyover
Flyover: Plantation Course at Kapalua
Round 2 begins today at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Due to the shortened season because of COVID-19, the TOUR has allowed those who qualified for the TOUR Championship last season to also compete this week. The no-cut event features a strong field including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4–10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 5–10 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3–8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas-Dustin Johnson
Xander Schauffele-Jon Rahm
Scottie Scheffler-Collin Morikawa
Patrick Reed-Sebastian Munoz
CALL OF THE DAY
