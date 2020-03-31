-
All-time aces on the PGA TOUR
March 31, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A view of the 17th green at THE PLAYERS Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The below analysis on aces on the PGA TOUR includes only official stroke-play events and does not include any data from match play, team format, Stableford, or sudden-death playoffs).
1,140 - Total aces in official stroke play events on the PGA TOUR since 1983
592 - 592 different players have recorded at least one ace on the PGA TOUR since 1983
54 - There have been 54 aces at The American Express, marking the most by any PGA TOUR event since 1983
44 - There were 44 aces during the 1994 PGA TOUR season, marking the most in a season since 1983
37 - Riviera CC has produced 37 total aces, marking the most by any course on the PGA TOUR since 1983
19 - The par-3 sixth hole at Westchester CC has produced 19 aces, marking the most of any other hole on the PGA TOUR since 1983
10 - Robert Allenby & Hal Sutton each have 10 aces, tied for the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983
5 - Five players have aced the same hole multiple times on the PGA TOUR since 1983 (Craig Stadler, Naomichi Ozaki, Jerry Kelly, Stewart Cink & Scott Brown)
3 - Three players made an ace at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship 2019, marking the most aces at any course on TOUR last season, marking the third year three or more aces have been made at TPC Sawgrass in the last 37 years (2006: 4, 2000: 3 & 2019: 3)
2 - Brian Harman (THE NORTHERN TRUST 2015, Final Rd) and Yusaku Miyazato (2006 Barracuda Championship, 2nd Rd) are the only two players who have made multiple aces in a round on the PGA TOUR since 1983
Aces Made by Year
PGA TOUR Since 1983
Year Total Year Total Year Total Year Total 1983 21 1993 25 2003 32 2013 30 1984 22 1994 44 2004 33 2014 17 1985 32 1995 35 2005 30 2015 41 1986 21 1996 39 2006 24 2016 31 1987 28 1997 32 2007 29 2017 30 1988 17 1998 32 2008 26 2018 24 1989 31 1999 30 2009 36 2019 36 1990 32 2000 31 2010 38 2020* 24 1991 29 2001 28 2011 23 1992 31 2002 39 2012 37
(*through 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard)
Courses with the Most Aces
PGA TOUR last 37 Years
Riviera CC 37 TPC River Highlands 36 Westchester CC 32 TPC Sawgrass 31 TPC Scottsdale 28 Colonial CC 24 Glen Abbey GC 24 TPC Southwind 23 Holes with the Most Aces
PGA TOUR Since 1983
Hole Total Westchester CC 6th 19 Riviera CC 6th 18 Augusta National GC
16th 17 Torrey Pines GC (South) 3rd 12 TPC Sawgrass 13th 12 Riviera CC 16th 11 TPC River Highlands 16th 10 TPC Southwind 4th 10 TPC River Highlands 11th 10 Tournaments with the Most Aces
PGA TOUR Since 1983
Total The American Express 54 The Genesis Invitational 40 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 40 THE NORTHERN TRUST 40 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 37 Valero Texas Open 37 Travelers Championship 36 RBC Canadian Open 32 THE PLAYERS Championship 31 Waste Management Phoenix Open 31 Players With the Most Aces
PGA TOUR Since 1983
Total Total Total Total Sutton, Hal 10 Mayfair, Billy 5 Pate, Steve 5 Cink, Stewart 5 Allenby, Robert 10 Maruyama, Shigeki 5 Kuchar, Matt 5 Donald, Mike 5 Tway, Bob 7 Morgan, Gil 5 Day, Glen 5 Pavin, Corey 7 Reavie, Chez 5 Glover, Lucas 5 Wood, Willie 7 Perry, Kenny 5 Calcavecchia, Mark 5 Hoch, Scott 7 Lowery, Steve 5 Delsing, Jay 5 Rinker, Larry 6 Stefani, Shawn 5 Barr, Dave 5 Love III, Davis 6 Roberts, Loren 5 Furyk, Jim 5 Mediate, Rocco 6 Mickelson, Phil 5 Brooks, Mark 5 Howell III, Charles 6 Leonard, Justin 5 Brown, Scott 5 Chalmers, Greg 6 Moore, Ryan 5 Cochran, Russ 5 Players with Multiple Aces on Same Hole
PGA TOUR Since 1983
Hole Total Stadler, Craig Riviera CC 6th 2 Ozaki, Naomichi Bermuda Dunes CC 7th 2 Kelly, Jerry Harbour Town GL 4th 2 Cink, Stewart Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
8th 2 Brown, Scott Sedgefield CC
3rd 2 Courses with the Most Aces
PGA TOUR Last Season
Total TPC Sawgrass 3 TPC Summerlin 2 Augusta National GC 2 TPC Twin Cities 2 Coco Beach Golf & CC 2 Bay Hill Club & Lodge 2 TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks 2 East Lake GC 2 Keene Trace Golf Club 2 Waialae CC 2 Aces made at TPC Sawgrass
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP 2019
Rd Hole Moore, Ryan 1 17 Im, Sungjae 2 13 Power, Seamus 3 3
