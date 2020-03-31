All-time aces on the PGA TOUR

The below analysis on aces on the PGA TOUR includes only official stroke-play events and does not include any data from match play, team format, Stableford, or sudden-death playoffs).

1,140 - Total aces in official stroke play events on the PGA TOUR since 1983

592 - 592 different players have recorded at least one ace on the PGA TOUR since 1983

54 - There have been 54 aces at The American Express, marking the most by any PGA TOUR event since 1983

44 - There were 44 aces during the 1994 PGA TOUR season, marking the most in a season since 1983

37 - Riviera CC has produced 37 total aces, marking the most by any course on the PGA TOUR since 1983

19 - The par-3 sixth hole at Westchester CC has produced 19 aces, marking the most of any other hole on the PGA TOUR since 1983

10 - Robert Allenby & Hal Sutton each have 10 aces, tied for the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983

5 - Five players have aced the same hole multiple times on the PGA TOUR since 1983 (Craig Stadler, Naomichi Ozaki, Jerry Kelly, Stewart Cink & Scott Brown)

3 - Three players made an ace at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship 2019, marking the most aces at any course on TOUR last season, marking the third year three or more aces have been made at TPC Sawgrass in the last 37 years (2006: 4, 2000: 3 & 2019: 3)

2 - Brian Harman (THE NORTHERN TRUST 2015, Final Rd) and Yusaku Miyazato (2006 Barracuda Championship, 2nd Rd) are the only two players who have made multiple aces in a round on the PGA TOUR since 1983