Predicting the TOUR Championship field

7. Carlos Ortiz – Cue the imminent TOUR Championship debut of Mexico’s Ortiz, FedExCup No. 6, whose Vivint Houston Open victory was one of the feel-good stories of the fall. Korn Ferry Tour record shows he can string the wins together when he’s feeling it.

8. Jason Kokrak – Victory at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK was a long time coming (233rd career start) for this Vegas afficionado who turns into one of the game’s elites when his putter is switched on. Currently third in Strokes Gained: Putting but 146th in SG: Approach the Green.

9. Justin Thomas – The 2017 FedExCup champion hasn’t exactly lit it up in the new season but he has finished no worse than 12th in five starts, including the U.S. Open (T8) and Masters (4th). He’ll start the new year ranked No. 8 in the standings. Watch out early as former Sentry TOC and Sony Open in Hawaii winner is a fast starter.

10. Matthew Wolff – Played himself into near exhaustion after the Return to Golf in June. Still chasing second TOUR win but showed consistency with runner-up finishes at Rocket Mortgage Classic, U.S. Open, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Up to ninth in FedExCup.

11. Sergio Garcia – Fell out of world top 50 and missed the FedExCup Playoffs for second time last season. Victory at Sanderson Farms Championship in October broke dry spell dating to 2017 Masters; is now up to FedExCup No. 10. Shame to miss Augusta with coronavirus in November.

12. Xander Schauffele – Hasn’t won since 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions but that didn’t hold him back much in second-place FedExCup finish last season. Top-10 machine already has a fifth at the U.S. Open and runner-up at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK this season.