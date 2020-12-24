-
-
Top 5 most viewed videos of 2020
-
December 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 24, 2020
-
Best Of
Top 5 videos on PGATOUR.COM in 2020
What were we watching in 2020? What moments defied expectations and practically screamed to be shared and clicked again and again and again?
We were fascinated by golf balls diving into holes – and in one case coming out like it was scared of the dark. We loved the interplay between Tiger Woods and his incredibly talented doppelganger, 11-year-old son Charlie. And we thrilled at the Dustin Johnson-Jon Rahm mano-a-mano at the BMW Championship.
Herewith, the five most watched moments of the year.
RELATED: Top read stories of 2020
5. Tiger's eagle bounces out of the hole
-
-
Highlights
Tiger Woods' would-be eagle hole out bounces out of cup at Farmers
He made it. He didn’t make it. Tiger Woods’ 141-yard approach shot at the Farmers Insurance Open took two hops and fell in the hoop. And then, a microsecond later, it popped back out as if it had crawled back up the cup lining. “Unbelievable,” said Nick Faldo.
4. Charlie Woods' first-ever eagle
-
-
Highlights
Charlie Woods hooks 5-wood to set up eagle at PNC Championship
Charlie Woods, 11, had won junior events in South Florida but no one knew the extent of his game until the televised PNC Championship. When he hooked a 5-wood around a stand of trees to a few feet from the pin, Tiger’s tiny partner had made eagle on his own ball.
3. Dustin Johnson’s incredible birdie on No. 18 at BMW
-
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson’s incredible putt on No. 18 at BMW
Up and over a ridge, swinging right and downhill, then turning left at the hole – it’s hard to overstate the difficulty of Dustin Johnson’s 43-foot birdie putt on 18 in the final round of the BMW Championship. Then he made it, forcing a playoff with Jon Rahm.
2. Rory McIlroy sticks approach with Tiger Woods tending flag
-
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy sticks approach with Tiger Woods tending flag at Genesis
With Rory McIlroy practicing in the group behind Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational, and sizing up his approach shot from far back in the fairway, Woods jokingly tended the flag. McIlroy hit, and the shot was so good Woods could only laugh.
1. Jon Rahm’s 66-foot birdie putt to win playoff at BMW
-
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm’s 66-foot birdie putt to win playoff at BMW Championship
Jon Rahm should have been shaken by Dustin Johnson’s crazy 43-foot birdie putt to force a playoff at the BMW Championship. Instead, Rahm returned to 18 and made an even harder putt from 66 feet and on a similar line to end it. Said NBC’s Dan Hicks, “Is this really happening?”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.