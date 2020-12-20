The two worlds of Tiger Woods

ORLANDO – The PNC Championship is many things to many people, be they fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, grandfathers and grandsons, and one father-in-law and son-in-law this year. Justin Thomas and dad Mike shot a 15-under 57 to win on a partly cloudy Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, while 81-year-old Lee Trevino turned heads by rolling back the odometer to fire a final-round 59 with his son, Daniel, and tie for third, two back.

Charlie Woods, 11, was the star of the show, and Padraig Harrington was only half-kidding when he said no one really cared about seeing Tiger compared to his tiny doppelganger with the giant, Tiger-like game. Team Woods went matchy-matchy in black slacks and red shirts for the final round and shot their second straight 62 to reach 20 under, solo seventh, five back.

It was, Woods said, again, the memory of a lifetime. Enjoyable. Fun.

“It was incredibly special for us,” he said.

You saw him knuckle-bump Charlie after their birdies. You saw him watch the line as Charlie putted first. You saw him not bother to hit drives after Charlie had pounded one out there. But there were no great revelations, and few surprising moments. The surprise was that he was here.

It’s hard to know what to make of Woods sometimes, and that’s because the playing captain of the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup Team has his spikes in two very different worlds. True, he led a dozen of the best American players to victory at Royal Melbourne last December, but he also went 3-0-0 himself. And a month after defending his earth-tilting 2019 Masters title at Augusta National, he and Charlie were headlining the hit-and-giggle PNC.

He’s been voted into the World Golf Hall of Fame but hasn’t yet been inducted.

“I think it’s incredible,” Mark O’Meara, who shot 23 under with son Shaun, said of seeing Woods here. “I heard rumors that he was going to do this. When I saw him at Augusta at the dinner, I said, ‘Hey – is it true?’ He said, ‘It is.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have a blast.’”