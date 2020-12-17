Workday joins the Memorial Tournament as presenting sponsor beginning in 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and the Memorial Tournament announced today that Workday, Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, will become the new presenting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament, with a 10-year agreement beginning in 2022.

The Memorial Tournament was founded in 1976 by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and is held annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. In addition to its ongoing support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, beginning in 2022, the tournament will also benefit Eat. Learn. Play., the Oakland, California-based foundation established by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Ayesha Curry, an entrepreneur, host and New York Times bestselling author. Both Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play. will be recognized as the Tournament’s primary beneficiaries through an alliance with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

“We’ve long admired the Memorial Tournament for its history as an event that not only showcases the best in golf, but also its support of important causes throughout the years,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO, Workday. “It’s an honor for Workday to be part of this great event, and to join the Nicklaus and Curry families’ amazing endeavors to support children and families through the valuable work of organizations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play.”

“We are excited and so appreciative of both Workday and the PGA TOUR for their collaboration with and support of the Memorial Tournament,” Jack Nicklaus said. “We want to welcome Workday into our extended family. Since day one of the Memorial Tournament, we have tried to celebrate and honor the great individuals and traditions of the game, showcase the finest players in the world, and at the same time help ensure the event is a vehicle to give back and impact families and children in Central Ohio and beyond. Nationwide Children’s Hospital has always had a special place in our family’s heart, and we will continue to support their tremendous efforts.”

“We also applaud Workday and the importance they place on helping children,” Nicklaus added. “That commitment is reflected in their support of Eat. Learn. Play. We are delighted to join Workday in welcoming Stephen and Ayesha, as well as their foundation, to our family, and we know the Memorial will assist in furthering their mission. Barbara and I have a deep-rooted love of children, and we are passionate in our efforts to help kids. The shared goal of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, and Eat. Learn. Play. will only be strengthened through the support of Workday.”

Nicklaus also wished to recognize and express sincere appreciation to Nationwide for their support as presenting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament since 2011.

“Nationwide has been a tremendous partner and friend over the last decade, and through their support—including the leadership of CEOs Steve Rasmussen and now Kirt Walker—they have helped the Memorial Tournament to continue to grow in stature and charitable giving, and we can’t thank them enough,” the Golden Bear said. “We are delighted that they will continue to have an important role in the future of the Memorial Tournament.”

The Memorial Tournament is one of three elevated events on the PGA TOUR schedule in recognition of their legendary hosts, along with the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. These invitational-only events feature 120-player fields, offer an elevated purse, heightened FedExCup points (550), and a three-year PGA TOUR exemption to the winner.

“We are excited to partner with Workday for the Memorial Tournament, and bring together two incredibly respected figures in the Memorial’s iconic founder and host, Jack Nicklaus, and NBA star Stephen Curry, with the opportunity to further the charitable impact for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, as well as Eat. Learn. Play.,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our thanks to Workday, a longtime supporter of the PGA TOUR, for its role in ensuring the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will maintain its position each season as one of the truly special events on the PGA TOUR schedule. We are grateful to Nationwide for its support of the Memorial Tournament since 2011, and we look forward in the coming year to properly celebrating their contributions to the event, to the Columbus community and to charity.”

Eat. Learn. Play. is designed to help ensure an equal road to success for all kids, rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood – nutrition, education and physical activity. The Curry family and their partners believe that children are the future, and they are dedicated to empowering them and opening doors for their futures. It is their hope that Eat. Learn. Play. will positively impact children in the Oakland, San Francisco, and other Bay Area communities and beyond to live out their dreams.



"Ayesha and I are honored to be part of one of the PGA TOUR’s marquee tournaments and are thankful to Workday and the Memorial for inviting Eat. Learn. Play. to be involved in this incredible event,” said Stephen Curry. “Jack Nicklaus is a true icon both on and off the golf course. He and his wife Barbara have set a standard for impact and dedicated their lives to growing the game of golf and helping children in the process. We are extremely grateful that the Memorial will be a major part of our efforts to unlock the amazing potential of every child.”

Since its inception in 1976, the Memorial Tournament has generated more than $25 million in charitable giving to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, recognized as one of the country’s top pediatric facilities, with more than $17 million generated since Nationwide began its partnership with the Memorial in 2011. Nationwide, a PGA TOUR partner for more than 30 years, will remain the Memorial’s presenting sponsor through 2021 and will continue as a significant supporter of the Memorial Tournament and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, beginning in 2022.

The 2021 Memorial Tournament will be held May 31 – June 6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and will be broadcast on CBS, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE.