Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee named 2020 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today that Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee, a Tampa-based non-profit beneficiary of the Valspar Championship, has been named the 2020 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

With a mission of promoting and facilitating the inclusion of minority women and girls in the game of golf, Women of Color Golf (WOCG) seeks to create interest and boost participation with organized clinics, recreational events, business networking and mentoring opportunities. Girls on the Green Tee (GOTGT) is a golf and mentoring program designed by WOCG for 9- to 17-year-old girls. Over a five-week training period, girls are introduced to the game, develop friendships with their peers and are mentored by a caring and professional group of female leaders in the community, providing the girls opportunities they may not otherwise have.

“Copperhead Charities and the Valspar Championship were honored to nominate Women of Color Golf and the Girls on the Green Tee initiative to be the 2020 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year,” said Tracy West, President, Copperhead Charities and Tournament Director, Valspar Championship. “Their vision of bringing the game of golf to girls in underserved communities will make a positive impact for years to come. Golf not only reinforces great values such as sportsmanship, perseverance and integrity, it is a game that can be played for life. We are humbled that the TOUR chose to support Women of Color Golf and our Tampa Bay community, and we look forward to hosting the girls as our guests at our Valspar Championship next April.”

The award comes with a $30,000 grant from the PGA TOUR to assist WOCG & GOTGT in expanding their footprint. Over the last four years, the GOTGT program has operated at The Center 4 Girls in Tampa, Florida, and will now make plans for expansion in two elementary schools in the Hillsborough County Public Schools system – Clemmie Ross James Elementary and Doris Ross Reddick Elementary. The schools, which provide limited options for girls’ sports programs, are in under-served communities and with predominantly low-income students. The students at James Elementary are primarily African American (77.36 percent), while the students at Reddick are primarily Hispanic (78.95 percent).

“On behalf of the Women of Color Golf and Girls on the Green Tee, we are grateful to the PGA TOUR for the Charity of the Year Award,” said Clemmie C. Perry, Founder & Executive Director, Women of Color Golf (WOCG) & Girls on the Green Tee (GOTGT). “Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to the future success of the golf industry. We are proud that the PGA TOUR is dedicated to make golf more accessible to under-represented communities, equally and inclusively.”



Backed by its network of volunteers, the PGA TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations in 2019, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.

The 2020 Valspar Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a new date and headlined by two-time defending champion Paul Casey, the 2021 Valspar Championship will be held April 26-May 2 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).