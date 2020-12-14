-
-
How to watch: PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie headline the event in Orlando
-
December 14, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 14, 2020
- This week marks the first time Tiger Woods and his son will compete in the PNC Championship. (Andrew Reddington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie headline the 2020 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Grande Lakes).
The event will be broadcast from Dec. 19-20. See broadcast times below.
Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship brings together top PGA TOUR and LPGA major-winning talent and a family member to compete as a team.
Woods, the 82-time TOUR winner, will make his tournament debut with Charlie, his 11-year-old son who has already established himself as an accomplished junior golfer in Florida.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Full field
Tee times
Leaderboard
HOW TO FOLLOW
Saturday, Dec. 19, Peacock, 1-2:30 p.m. ET; NBC, 2:30-5 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 20, Golf Channel, 2-3 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-6 p.m. ET
MUST READS
Tiger, son commit to PNC Championship
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.