  • Season of surprises

    Cink, Hovland victories bookend wildly entertaining stretch on PGA TOUR

  • Dustin Johnson is the first reigning FedExCup No. 1 to enter the break leading the standings since the wraparound season started. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Dustin Johnson is the first reigning FedExCup No. 1 to enter the break leading the standings since the wraparound season started. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)