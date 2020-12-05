-
How to watch Mayakoba Golf Classic, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of the Mayakoba Golf Classic begins Saturday. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 3 begins today at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET. Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
